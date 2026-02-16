Mariners fall to Gagetown after double OT at hockey finals

By Trident Staff

The CFB Halifax Mariners women’s hockey team came up just short of regional gold at the 2026 Canadian Armed Forces Regional Hockey Championship, falling 3-2 to the Gagetown Warriors after a nail‑biting double‑overtime final.

Held from February 3–6 at 14 Wing Greenwood, the tournament featured teams from CFB Halifax, 14 Wing Greenwood, and 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

The Mariners reached the gold‑medal match after a close-fought loss to start the week, going down 4-3 to Greenwood in the opening match. They rebounded with a 2-1 win over the eventual champions from Gagetown, followed by a dominant 7-1 victory against Greenwood in the semi-finals.

The final took place on February 6. After trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Mariners answered back in the second, with goals from Corporal (Cpl) Amber Kronenburg and Cpl Sophia Bell. Lieutenant (N) Caroline O’Connor and Cpl Melanie Sirois earned assists.

The 2-2 tie held through nearly three full periods before Gagetown secured the decisive goal late in double overtime.

The Mariners return home with the silver medal, while Gagetown claims regional gold for the 2026 season.