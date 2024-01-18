Margaret Brooke departs for counter-narcotics mission

The ship’s company of HMCS Margaret Brooke has left Halifax for their first sail of the new year. The ship and crew departed on January 12 for a six-week deployment to Operation Caribbe, the Canadian contribution to the US-led enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean region. This will be Margaret Brooke’s first time deploying to Op Caribbe – she is the second Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) to contribute to the mission, after successful Op Caribbe rotations for HMCS Harry DeWolf in 2021 and 2022, resulting in the disruption of 2,900 kilograms of illicit drugs at sea.