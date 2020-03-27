March is Nutrition Month

By PSP Health Promotion Staff

This year’s theme for Nutrition Month is “More than Food”. Healthy eating is about so much more than just calories and nutrients, it about how we cook, what we cook, how we eat, and who we eat with…and all are of equal importance.

Below are some tips from Canada’s Food Guide on how you can improve your nutrition experience when you eat.

Cook more often

Cooking your food at home can have a positive impact on your health. You will develop healthy eating habits, and rely less on highly processed foods. Cooking also allows you to have control over what you eat, so you can be sure you’ll enjoy it.

Be mindful of your eating habits

Notice when you are hungry and when you are full. Take note of how, when, what, where, and why you eat. By becoming aware of your eating habits, you can make healthier choices more often, trust your internal hunger and fullness cues, and learn to enjoy the process of eating.

Enjoy your food

Enjoying your food is something that often gets forgotten in our busy lives. Take time to acknowledge the taste of your food, and try to minimize how often you eat on the go, or while distracted (e.g. watching TV).

If you would like to further expand your nutrition knowledge, we encourage you to sign up for one of Health Promotions Nutrition Courses. We have everything from beginner cooking classes to courses for elite athletes wanting fuel up for Top Performance. For more information on these courses check out cafconnection.ca/Halifax/HP.