Local Defence Team Members participate in a Day of Caring with Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia

By Kathryn Gatien,

CFB Halifax Public Affairs

On October 9, local Defence Team members joined forces for a United Way Maritimes (previously United Way Halifax) Day of Caring activity to support Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia’s Homeownership Program. Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia is a local affiliate of the broader Habitat for Humanity organization.

Days of Caring are United Way Maritimes initiatives that see community volunteers get paired with charitable organizations looking for assistance. United Way Maritimes routinely engages our local Defence community to support with these initiatives, pairing Defence Team volunteers with hands-on projects in the community as part of the Halifax and Shearwater region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC).

The October 9 Day of Caring was an opportunity for local Defence Team members to help a couple who lost their home as a result of the Tantallon/Hammonds Plains wildfire that devastated local communities, businesses, and woodlands in late May/early June 2023. The volunteers helped in the construction of the couple’s new home as part of Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia’s Homeownership Program which allows those in need to apply for a Habitat home. As part of the program, the couple must put in 500 volunteer hours either helping to build their home, building another Habitat home, or volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia ReStore (which accepts and resells new and gently used furniture, appliances, and more).

During the Day of Caring, the couple dropped by the home to help with construction and meet the Defence Team volunteers. This made the day even more meaningful for those participating in the build. As Corporal Amanda Johnstone expressed, “Having been able to meet the couple who had lost their home and hearing their devastating and unfortunate story really set in the drive to do as much as we could while there.”

The volunteers worked through a list of tasks that Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia provided, completing many of the tasks assigned. The volunteers were an extremely effective group and were complimented on their productivity by one of the workers on site. This was great news especially given that in this case, because of the support provided by United Way Maritimes and Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia is building a larger home than the typical homes they build.

“The amazing support from local Defence Team members showcases the spirit of community and resilience that defines Nova Scotia,” says Donna Williamson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia. “We are thankful for our partnership with United Way Maritimes as we work to rebuild [this] home after last year’s devastating wildfire. This collaboration is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together toward a brighter future.”

Through this Day of Caring, Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia and United Way Maritimes offered the volunteers an opportunity to work with their hands and give back to their community in a tangible way. The wildfires affected many Nova Scotians and for the volunteers to be given an opportunity to help meant a great deal to them. Days of Caring are always popular NDWCC initiatives as Defence Team members see great value in community volunteerism.

Bravo Zulu to the local Defence Team members involved in this Day of Caring, and congratulations to Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia and all involved in this important project!