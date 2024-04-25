Local 2024 Battle of the Atlantic Commemorative Events

By CFB Halifax Public Affairs

Each year, on the first Sunday of May, people across the country gather to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic (BOA); the longest continuous battle during the Second World War. Together, we remember the bravery and the sacrifices of the those who fought in the BOA, thousands of whom never returned home and whose bodies were never recovered from the sea.

The BOA’s legacy and memories of those who fought in it will not be dimmed or forgotten by the passage of time. This year marks the BOA’s 79th anniversary – a historic milestone to pause and reflect on the thousands of Canadians and allies who helped turn the tide of the Second World War.

Local Defence Team members and their families are invited to the following events honouring the members of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Canadian Naval Volunteer Reserve, the Merchant Navy, the Women’s Royal Canadian Naval Service, and our comrades in the Royal Canadian Air Force who bravely served in the BOA.

Sunday, April 28, at 2 pm|Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy Concert, Spatz Theatre (1855 Trollope Street, Halifax)

The Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy invites you to its spring concert: “Women in Excellence – A Battle of the Atlantic Tribute” on Sunday, April 28 (2 pm) at Spatz Theater in downtown Halifax. Taking place one week prior to BOA Sunday, this concert will honour women in the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Navy as well as commemorate the legacy of the Battle of the Atlantic. The programme features works entirely by women composers and performances by musical guests the Canadian Military Wives Choir Halifax, the Nova Scotia Women’s Wind Ensemble Glass Winds, guest conductor Melissa Doiron, and more.

Please join the Stadacona Band for an afternoon of celebration and remembrance. This event is free and open to the public (no tickets or reservations required). Doors open at 1:30 pm. For more details, click here (Facebook event).

Sunday, May 5, 10:30 am | Battle of the Atlantic Ceremony, Point Pleasant Park (5530 Point Pleasant Drive, Halifax)

Local Defence Team members and their families are invited to attend the Battle of the Atlantic (BOA) ceremony on Sunday, May 5, at 10:30 am, at Point Pleasant Park Sailors’ Memorial. The ceremony will include a roll call of ships and air squadrons lost during the battle, wreath laying, music from the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, a RCAF CH-148 Cyclone helicopter fly past and wreath drop, a CP-140 Aurora aircraft fly past, and a full parade with four platoons consisting of Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Army and Cadet personnel. HMCS Sackville will be anchored dropping a wreath and conducting several burials at sea.

Together, we will observe a moment of silence to mark the sacrifice of the more than 4,500 Canadians who lost their lives in the Battle of the Atlantic, in hard-fought victories at sea, or on treacherous convoy duty.

*Please note that seating will be reserved for dignitaries, veterans, and those with limited mobility only. All others in attendance are kindly asked to stand while observing the ceremony.

Sunday, May 5, 10:55 am | Battle of the Atlantic Ceremony, Commodore Park, Dartmouth

Local Defence Team members and their families are invited to attend the Battle of the Atlantic (BOA) ceremony on Sunday, May 5, at 10:55 am, at Commodore Park in Dartmouth. The ceremony is hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 160 Centennial and will include a short parade and marching contingents. For more details, click here (Facebook Page).

We encourage all members of the Defence community to gather to commemorate the service and sacrifice of those who fought tirelessly during the Battle of the Atlantic. Their stories and victories remain a proud chapter in Canadian and naval military history.

Associated Links

Royal Canadian Navy

The History of the Battle of the Atlantic

Veterans Affairs Canada. The Battle of the Atlantic