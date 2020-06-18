Lebanese Festival helps feed staff at CF H Svcs C(A)

Members of CF H Svcs C (A) have continued working through the pandemic to ensure CAF members get the health care they need, and they recently received a thank-you for that hard work from members of Halifax’s Lebanese community.

The annual Halifax Lebanese Festival won’t be taking place in its normal form this year due to restrictions on large gatherings, but those involved in the popular event wanted a way to stay connected with the community and give back, said Anthony Saikali, the festival’s sponsorship director. They began a project in May with a goal of delivering 2,000 free meals to groups across the community, including front-line health care workers, charities, and communities in need.

“The festival has been held every year since 2002, but this summer, once it became clear we wouldn’t be able to have the same large gathering and festival as usual, our committee decided to take on this initiative,” Saikali added.

The free lunch for CF H Svcs C (A), made up of the same tasty traditional Lebanese food that gets enjoyed each year at the festival, was delivered on May 25. In total, the group delivered 1,700 meals through the month of May, and plan to finish off the 2,000-meal initiative over the coming weeks. Other recipients have included 25 units across HRM hospitals, EHS paramedics, RCMP, Northwood Halifax and Bedford, Feed Nova Scotia, Hospice Halifax, Adsum House for Women & Children, and more.

“Everyone has been incredibly supportive and encouraging,” said Saikali, who added that the festival’s sponsors, including TD Bank, helped make the initiative possible.

LCol Rochelle Heudes, Commanding Officer at CF H Svcs C (A), said the food provided a boost to her team, and credited civilian nurse Verena Rigz with making the connection with the Lebanese Festival.

“The food was absolutely fabulous. It was very well appreciated and an amazing gesture from the Lebanese Community.”