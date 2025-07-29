Korean War Veterans honoured at recognition reception

By Cdr (ret’d) Len Canfield

NSNAC

To observe the 75th anniversary of the participation of Canada’s land, sea and air forces in the Korean War and signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement July 27, 1953, the Nova Scotia Branch of Naval Association of Canada (NSNAC) and Royal United Services Institute of Nova Scotia (RUSI(NS)) jointly hosted a reception to recognize Korean veterans at Royal Artillery Park Officers Mess on July 16.

A number of Korean veterans residing in the Halifax and Dartmouth area were identified, including several residing at Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building, and those able were transported to the gathering. They ranged in age from 93 to 105 and were welcomed by Vice-Admiral (ret’d) Duncan (Dusty) Miller, president of RUSI(NS), and Commodore (ret’d) Bruce Belliveau, chair of NSNAC

Captain (N) (ret’d) Tony Goode, a Director RUSI-NS and NSNAC, introduced the attending Veterans and outlined their service in Korea: the group included Elias Gaudet, 3rd Canadian Horse Regiment (Armoured); Allen Hopkins, Corps of Signals; Reginald Borden, Royal Canadian Regiment; Harold Munro, Royal Canadian Regiment; Graham McBride, HMCS Iroquois and HMCS Haida; Tom Estabrooks, HMCS Haida, and Ronald Prime, HMCS Iroquois.

Heather Ryman, on behalf of Veterans Affairs Canada, thanked the Veterans for their service, and Joanne Geddes, vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion Nova Scotia-Nunavut Command, brought greetings on behalf of Legion members.

VAdm (ret’d) Miller reminded the gathering of Canada’s significant land, sea and air participation in the UN’s multinational force to protect South Korea from invading North Korean and Chinese forces. This included the Canadian Army’s defence and standing fast during the crucial Battle of Kapyong in April 1951, and the effective shore bombardment actions of Royal Canadian Navy ships in disabling rail lines, tunnels and supply trains.

Cmdre (ret’d) Belliveau pointed out that 27,000 Canadians served in Korean operations in 1950s, suffering 516 fatalities and more than 1500 casualties. “We must never forget their service and sacrifice,” he explained.

During the event, Cmdre (ret’d) Belliveau also announced that two of the attending veterans, Graham McBride and Tom Estabrooks, had been awarded a Naval Association of Canada endowment fund grant for their Korean War 75th anniversary remembrance project.