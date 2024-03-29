Kivalliq Region Welcomes HMCS William Hall for Affiliation Ceremony

On March 24, members of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) William Hall ship’s company held a Northern Affiliation ceremony along with the Kivalliq Inuit Association and community leaders in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. The event, which took place at the Old Rankin Inlet Arena, marked the fourth affiliation between a Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) and a region of Inuit Nunangat.

Ship affiliations with the communities of the Inuit Nunangat are meant to strengthen the RCN’s understanding of the Arctic region and encourage relationship-building with Canada’s Northern communities. The Canadian Arctic is a primary strategic consideration for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and is crucial to Canada’s national identity, security, and future prosperity. The Kivalliq Region borders Hudson’s Bay and comprises a population of roughly 11,000 people and a land area of 434,331 square kilometres.