Kingston-class ships welcomed home from Op Reassurance

A warm welcome was awaiting HMCS Kingston and HMCS Summerside as they arrived back in Halifax on the afternoon of November 1 after completing a four-month Operation Reassurance Deployment. Family and friends lined the jetty and brought signs, flowers and balloons to welcome their loved ones home for a well-deserved break. Kingston and Summerside spent their time at sea with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1, as part of Canada’s contribution to NATO’s deterrence efforts in Eastern and Central Europe.