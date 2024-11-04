Kingston-class ships return from Operation Reassurance

His Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Glace Bay and Shawinigan were welcomed back to Halifax on October 29 after a four-month deployment with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) in the Baltic Sea under Operation Reassurance. In addition to training exercises alongside NATO allies, the mission also included the monitoring of Russian vessels in the Baltic and North Seas from August 29 – September 1.

On October 31, during a Change of Command ceremony aboard HMCS Glace Bay, LCdr Paul Morrison (centre) was recognized for his work during the deployment as Task Force Commander and Commanding Officer of HMCS Glace Bay. He was also promoted to his new rank of Commander by Cmdre Jacob French (left), Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic. Also pictured is HMCS Glace Bay Coxswain PO1 Robert Sinclair.