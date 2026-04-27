King Charles III version of the Operational Service Medal unveiled

By DND

The Operational Service Medal (OSM) recently became the third permanent Canadian honour to be modified to reflect the reign of King Charles III. The Canadian Forces’ Decoration, bearing the effigy of His Majesty The King, was first unveiled and presented on December 12, 2024, and the Special Service Medal with His Majesty’s Royal Cypher was first presented to members of Air Task Force – Prestwick, in Scotland, on September 10, 2025.

The OSM was created by Queen Elizabeth II on July 5, 2010, to recognize military and civilian personnel who served in a theatre of operations or provided full-time direct support to such operations. It also applies to those who served under dangerous circumstances outside Canada, as long as that service is not counted towards another service medal, with the exception of the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal where applicable. This medal is always issued with a ribbon specific to the theatre or type of service being recognized, and each ribbon has its own criteria. There are six such ribbons to the OSM. There are also rotation bars for additional periods of eligible service.

All Canadian honours are created and awarded on behalf of the Sovereign, who is the Fount of Honours. Consequently, the design of the insignia of official honours includes the effigy, Royal Cypher, or Crown of the monarch as the source of the honour. When there is a change of reign, the insignia are gradually amended to reflect the new reign.

The OSM has borne the effigy of its creator, Queen Elizabeth II, since its inception. The new version, now bearing the effigy of The King, was first presented to 44 recipients currently deployed to the Middle East under Operation (Op) AMARNA. The inaugural ceremony took place at the Canadian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, on April 2, 2026. The very first recipient was Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Scott.

Following this inaugural presentation, the new version of the OSM will now be presented throughout the CAF for those who became eligible during The King’s Reign, and whose medal is issued by the Directorate of Honours and Recognition from April 2, 2026, onwards. Previously awarded OSMs remain unchanged. Those who qualified for the OSM during The Late Queen’s Reign will continue to receive the Elizabeth II version in the future, and any replacement of that medal will be replaced by the same type.

In addition to the necessary update to the effigy on the obverse and Crown on the reverse, the occasion was taken to further improve the appearance of the medal by having all the raised elements frosted on both sides of the medal.