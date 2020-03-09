Be Kind, and not just on Pink Shirt Day

On Wednesday, February 26, all Defense Team members were encouraged to take part in Pink Shirt (Anti-Bullying) Day in support of bullying prevention in our community. The CFB Halifax/MARLANT 2020 theme was “Be Kind” – a simple yet powerful message encouraging us to be compassionate with ourselves and with one another. On Pink Shirt Day – and every day – we encourage everyone to practice kindness, as part of a larger global conversation around respect, civility and compassion in our workplaces, our schools and at home. Pink Shirt Day is an annual celebration that encourages people to wear a pink shirt as a way to take a stand against bullying, while fostering compassion and raising awareness.