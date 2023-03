LCdr Christopher Hickman, Commanding Officer of HMCS Glace Bay, looks through a pair of binoculars while in the vicinity of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, during Operation Globe on March 6. After completing their recent Operation Projection deployment in West Africa, HMCS Glace Bay and HMCS Moncton were deployed to the waters off Haiti to conduct presence patrols and contribute to maritime situational awareness in the region.