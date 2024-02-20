Keeping CFB Halifax secure

In honour of Security Awareness Week, a Professional Development (PD) Day was held at Juno Tower on February 7 for Unit Security Supervisors (USS) and other local Defence Team members interested in or with a role in security. The day-long session was designed to inform USS of their roles and responsibilities. Some of the topics covered included best practices in security; security measures unique to Maritime Forces Atlantic as well as the naval environment; visits and industrial security; security incident management; and personnel screening.

The USS position is an integral part of the security apparatus of the Defence Team. The responsibilities of the USS range from processing security clearances to ensuring compliance to National Defence Security Orders and Directives.