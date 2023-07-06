Join the next RCN Mentorship Program session on July 12

Are you aware of the positive impact that participation in sport can have on your life and your CAF career? The next session of the RCN Mentorship Program 23-05 – #10 Community, Sports and building Relationships through Mentorship – is taking place next week!

Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) sailors – Regular and Reserve Force – at all ranks and civilian employees at all levels are invited to this next session of the RCN’s Mentorship Program. You are invited to attend the next group session:

Date: Wednesday, July 12

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m. AST

Location: Microsoft Teams

The program is also open to all Canadian Armed Forces personnel and all Department of National Defence civilian employees and if you can’t make it, don’t worry the recordings can be found on the SharePoint page.

These sessions will be available to all on Microsoft Teams and everyone is encouraged to actively participate, share their insights and ask questions. For more information, visit the Mentorship Program’s intranet page.