Wendy Swan (2nd from left) introduces TrainSched to junior officers. NAVAL TRAINING GROUP

Introducing TrainSched

By Naval Training Group

“Use it once and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it!” enthused Wendy Swan, NTG HQ Scheduler. “That’s the kind of innovation we believe we are introducing to the RCN community.”

Like society’s shift from maps to GPS, or from reference books to Google, Naval Training Group’s (NTG) developers are confident the newly-launched, intranet-based TrainSched (Training Schedule) tool will be something the RCN community readily adopts and soon finds indispensable.

Beginning April 1, 2024, anyone with a DWAN account will be able to view the entire naval training calendar including career and leadership courses for every trade and level conducted at any of NTG’s four Training Establishments: Naval Fleet School Atlantic (Halifax), Naval Fleet School Quebec (Quebec City), Naval Fleet School Pacific or HMCS Venture (Esquimalt) as well as the Fleet Diving Units and Naval Tactical Operations Group.

“Our goal is to provide sailors access to important course information that impacts their personal and professional lives,” explained Swan. “Knowledge is empowering, and we hope the TrainSched will support sailors’ participation in their own career management by helping them anticipate and plan for those important occupation milestones.”

To access the TrainSched, users simply visit: https://apps.forces.mil.ca/TMS/ or navigate to it via the link on NTG’s intranet home page. Search by entering relevant Fiscal Year and Trades. For example: 2024-2025 and BOSN-00105 will reveal every Boatswain career course for that year.

Searches can be refined by entering Course Name or Code. Results can be viewed in table or chart format depending on user preference. The tool is quick and easy to navigate; however, questions or feedback can be directed to:+ESQ NPTG HQ Scheduling@NPTG HQ@Esquimalt

The TrainSched tool is just one progression within a wider software modernization programme at NTG. It greatly improves scheduling transparency and accountability and expands automation that will streamline processes amongst professional development and training management practitioners.