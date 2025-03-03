International Women’s Day: There is no better time to Accelerate Action

By Kim Roberge,

Civilian Co Chair, DWAO Halifax

Here we are on the cusp of another International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated every year on March 8, continuing to be a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and women’s rights globally. In 2025, Canadian women find the significance of this day more pressing than ever amidst a backdrop of social, economic, and political changes.

Canadian women continue to face multifaceted challenges, including wage gaps, underrepresentation in leadership roles, and heightened concerns over issues such as violence against women and reproductive rights. IWD symbolizes a collective call to action to address these inequalities, inspiring both grassroots advocacy and policy reforms. Efforts to increase women’s participation in traditionally male-dominated fields, such as technology and politics, are intensified as society recognizes the need for diverse voices in decision-making processes.

The climate of 2025 also sees a growing awareness of intersectionality within the feminist movement. Canadian women of various backgrounds — including Indigenous, racialized, and LGBTQ+ communities — are increasingly vocal about their unique experiences and needs. IWD becomes a platform to amplify these diverse voices, fostering a more inclusive dialogue that acknowledges the intersections between gender, race, and socioeconomic status.

Beyond awareness, International Women’s Day in Canada aims to mobilize action for systemic change. Organizations, activists, and allies unite to advocate for policies that promote gender equality, such as affordable childcare, paid family leave, and robust healthcare access. In this evolving landscape, IWD stands not just as a day of recognition but as a powerful catalyst for enduring change, paving the way for a more equitable future for Canadian women and generations to come.

On this International Women’s Day, themed #AccelerateAction, we work towards a future where gender equality transcends borders, empowering every woman to thrive in peace and safety, free from violence and discrimination. We remember and honor the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, demanding justice and a future where every woman is safe, valued, and heard. We stand with our sisters in the United States and their struggle for change since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Canadian women stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with women worldwide, advocating for equality, justice, and empowerment for all.

DWAO Halifax will be recognizing the day with the raising of the IWD flag at S90 at 0800hrs March 7, 2025.

CFB Halifax will hold a viewing room at Juno Tower for the DWAO National Virtual Event from 1130-1330hrs on March 10, 2025.

12 Wing Shearwater will be holding a panel event on March 7 at the Ashley Lounge, Sea King Club – time TBA.

Please watch CFB Halifax social media and your email for updates.