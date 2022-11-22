Indigenous Veterans Day at CFB Halifax

By CFB Halifax Public Affairs,

On November 8, the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre organized an inspiring event in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day. During this time of reconciliation and reflection, acknowledging and celebrating the role of Indigenous veterans is more important than ever. This Veterans Week and indeed throughout the year, we must never forget how their service and sacrifice have shaped our country.

Members of the Atlantic Defence Aboriginal Advisory Group (ADAAG) – PO1 Katerina Stewart, PO1 Cheyanne Delaronde, PO2 Arnie Stewart, S1 Joshua Lewis and S1(Ret’d) Danielle Cook – took part in the event flag party. For PO1 Stewart, participating in the parade was incredibly meaningful: “I am absolutely honoured to participate in the Indigenous Veterans Parade. To be able to honour our Indigenous Veterans as a serving member and the regional ADAAG co-chair gives me so much pride because in the past, our Indigenous veterans did not receive the same treatment as non-Indigenous veterans, and yet they all still volunteered for past wars and conflicts. They continue to inspire, and we are grateful for their service.”

Here at CFB Halifax, the ADAAG raises awareness on local and broader issues that affect Indigenous Peoples, to educate local Defence Team members about Indigenous history and culture, and to advise local DND/CAF leadership on issues impacting the recruitment, retention and promotion of Indigenous Peoples. Membership to the ADAAG is open to all Defence Team members. To learn more, please email the ADDAG at Halifax.DAAG@forces.gc.ca.