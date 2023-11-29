Inclement weather events: Base openings, closures and delays

By CFB Halifax

This is a friendly reminder for local Defence Team members as we enter the storm season:

Please note that the CFB Halifax storm line (902-721-8325) and 12 Wing Shearwater storm line* (902- 720-1305) can be called for information on Base and Wing openings, closures and delays. The storm lines are updated by 6 a.m. (Atlantic).

Our CFB Halifax social media sites (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) will also be updated by 6 a.m. in the event of a Base closure or delayed opening.

*Please note that information provided through the 12 Wing Shearwater storm line and the 12 Wing RAVE notification system is only applicable to Royal Canadian Air Force units that fall under the authority of Commander 12 Wing. All other Defence Team members who work on Shearwater property should follow instruction provided via the CFB Halifax storm line and the CFB Halifax Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Personnel are encouraged to speak with their respective Chains of Command/supervisors prior to any inclement weather event if there are concerns with safe or timely arrival to work.

Personnel who are unable to report to work due to weather conditions are required to contact their supervisor.

Resources: