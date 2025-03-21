Regional Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group (DRPAG) Champion statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2025

Observed annually on March 21, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (IDERD) commemorates the events of Sharpeville, South Africa in 1960, where police actions during a peaceful demonstration against apartheid “pass laws” resulted in the tragic loss of 69 lives.

While progress has been made over the years, Indigenous peoples, and racialized and religious minority communities continue to face racism, discrimination, and xenophobia.

In recognition of IDERD, as regional Champion for the Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group (DRPAG) – previously known as Defence Visible Minorities Advisory Group or DVMAG – my aim is to spotlight actionable measures and resources that can empower local Defence Team members in combatting racial discrimination and promoting equity and equality in our workplaces and communities. Here are just some of the ways you can get involved, today and every day.

Local Actions & Resources

Joining a regional Defence Advisory Group (DAG). There are five regional DAGs including the DRPAG, the Atlantic Defence Indigenous Advisory Group, the Atlantic Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization, the Defence Advisory Group for Persons with Disabilities, and the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization. These DAGs provide advice and insight to local Department of National Defence (DND)/Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) leadership on issues relevant to the designated group members, and to the effective implementation of Employment Equity (EE). The groups are volunteer-run and comprised of a Champion (senior leadership), two co-chairs (military and civilian), as well as military and civilian Defence Team members. You do not need to identify with a particular DAG to be an active member: all Defence Team members are welcome to join with permission from their supervisor/Chain of Command. Joining one or more regional DAGs is a great way to expand your knowledge of EE, diversity, and inclusion issues that impact our workforce. For more information or to connect with Halifax Region DAGs directly, please visit this website.

Spreading the word on racially informed healthcare on Base. For Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) CAF members, a new BIPOC clinic is now open at Canadian Forces Health Service Centre Atlantic, located at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax (Stadacona, building S80). Founded last year by nurse practitioner Verena Rizg, the new clinic offers high-quality, adaptive, culturally safe health care tailored to BIPOC individuals. The clinic aims at serving the health needs and lived experiences of BIPOC and other racialized CAF members, while also offering services beyond personal health care (including racial trauma consultations, racially informed training for health care providers, and connecting CAF members with local organizations that can provide additional support). For more information, or to book an appointment, please call 902-721-8890.

Attending local events on Base. Participating in Employment Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EEDI)-related commemorative events helps to raise awareness of the diverse cultures, experiences, and perspectives that exist amongst Defence Team members as well as within local and international communities. Of note, the MARLANT Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group (DRPAG) invites all local Defence Team members to attend a special IDERD event on Wednesday, March 26.

National Actions & Resources

Recognizing injustices. For example, the Federal Court of Canada has approved the Final Settlement Agreement in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Systemic Racism Class Action. This affects both current and former CAF members who experienced racial discrimination and/or racial harassment in connection with their military service. Potential claimants can find a summary of the settlement, opt-out process, timelines, and claims process here.

Participating in a virtual event. The National Defence International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Event 2025 is taking place today (2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Atlantic). This event – featuring a keynote speaker and Q&A session – will be an opportunity to learn more about the impacts of racial discrimination and to have meaningful dialogue that will encourage self-reflection for all members of the Defence Team.

Empowering yourself with tools and knowledge.

Seek out online training opportunities.

View the Canada School of Public Service Learning Catalogue for equity-related learning opportunities such as this course on Racism, Racial Discrimination and Human Rights.

Visit the Defence Learning Network website where you can find even more EEDI-related courses to help grow your knowledge.

Grow your awareness of these online resources and share them with your colleagues.

Know that help is always available if you or someone you know is struggling.

As members of the Defence community, it is our duty to serve and stand in solidarity with our teammates. We must do our best to support racialized individuals by listening to and amplifying their voices, by building trust and working towards equity whenever we can, and by upholding our values of respect and inclusion. A more diverse, inclusive, and equitable workforce makes us all better leaders, co-workers, decision-makers, and neighbours, and allows us to achieve our full operational potential and success.

Wishing everyone an insightful International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Captain(N) Annick Fortin,

Commander, Canadian Forces Base Halifax

Regional (MARLANT) Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group Champion