H&R MFRC: A thank you to donors who supported Op Dasher 

A thank you to donors who supported Op Dasher

By Sarah-Jean Mannette,

H&R MFRC,



On behalf of the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC), we would like to extend our sincere appreciation and heartfelt thank you to the generous donors of our holiday Op Dasher program. The program supports families coping with additional stressors during the holiday season. Although the number of Canadian Armed Forces families accessing this service fluctuates from year to year, based on the feedback we heard from families, we know it made a significant difference for those who participated in the program:

“I just want to thank you for the help, I can’t say how much it means to me.” – Program Recipient

“Great program, very helpful for my family.” – Program Recipient

“We are very thankful for any and all assistance.” – Program Recipient

As the H&R MFRC is a charity, Op Dasher is an initiative funded exclusively by donors. “We understand that the holiday season is an important time of year for many charities, and we truly appreciate donors who chose to support the H&R MFRC and their local military and Veteran family community,” says Shelley Hopkins, executive director of the H&R MFRC.

We would like to acknowledge donors who generously supported Op Dasher. In addition to receiving a number of personal donations from the community, we also received funds from the following:

Support Our Troops

The Royal Canadian Naval Benevolent Fund

Canadian Forces Maritime Warfare Centre

HMCS St. John’s

KIN Club of Halifax

5th Canadian Division

Formation Chaplains

The Office of the Judge Advocate General (Atlantic Region)

In addition to the difference Op Dasher makes for the holidays, families get connected to the H&R MFRC’s vast range of supports and services. At the H&R MFRC we recognize that each family has their own unique situation, so we take a family centred approach to support. We tailor our services to address the unique challenges of military life: relocation, work-related absences, and transitions. Although not an exhaustive list, military members, Veterans, and their families can access mental health & well-being services, such as counselling, short term accommodations and family care assistance services, francophone services, Veteran support, parenting and peer support programs, career counselling for spouses/partners, support for families experiencing a deployment or work-related separation, and community navigation. Engagement with the H&R MFRC also means opportunities for families to connect with others who share the common experience of military life.

If you have any questions about Op Dasher or wish to inquire about other services available at the H&R MFRC, please reach out to us at 902-427-7788.

New Programs in February

For the time-being, we are only offering virtual programs. We hope to return to in-person programming soon, which we will do when it is safe and healthy for participants and staff. Until then, check out some virtual programs below. For a full schedule, please visit our calendar. Looking for something else? Check out our YouTube channel for previously recorded programs.

Family Meetings – Ideas, Agendas, and Tips (Virtual)

Family life can seem chaotic at times. We want to share with you the keys to a successful and happy family with the implementation of family meetings. These meetings can help reduce stress, increase solidarity and incorporate important values but also can be fun, productive and meaningful. Join us to help develop your family meeting agenda and look at goals that are important for your family

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Time: 7 – 8pm

Location: Virtual – Zoom

Register: Click here

Deadline to register: Friday, February 4, 2022

Deployment Live Chat (Virtual)

Social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t be social from a distance. Make a cup of tea and settle in virtually with the deployment team, and other family members whose loved ones are on a deployment. It’s free to join and all are welcome.

Date: Alternating Wednesdays. This month: February 2, 2022 & February 16, 2022

Time: 8 – 9pm

Location: Virtual – Zoom

Register: Click here

Deadline to register: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Preparing for a Posting: Education and Expertise (Virtual)

Are you getting posted in 2022? Wondering where to start? It’s never too early to begin, even if you don’t have your posting message yet! No matter where or when you are posted this is the session for you.

Is your priority healthcare, housing, civilian employment, understanding the BGRS system, or something else? Nancy and Andrée will provide local and national info on these and other topics. They will also send along helpful resources and tools after the session. Have a question? This is your time to ask!

Unable to join us live for this free session? We invite you to still register so that you can receive a link to the recorded session, as well as additional information that will come in handy.

Please note: the session will be presented in English, and Francophone support will be available.

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 8 – 9pm (AST)

Location: Virtual – Zoom

Register: Click here

Deadline to register: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Among Us For Youth (Virtual)

Who can you trust when everyone is against one another? Join us online for a night of tasks, betrayal and fun as we play Among Us, using the Discord platform. Register today online to reserve your spot!

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 6 – 8pm

Location: Virtual – Discord Server

Register: Click here

Deadline to register: Wednesday, February 16, 2022