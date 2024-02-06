H&R MFRC Community Pantry Expands to Shearwater



By Don MacGillivray,

H&R MFRC

As food insecurity continues to rise across Canada, your MFRC is stepping in to lessen the impact on military and veteran families. This service is aimed at supporting families who are experiencing financial stress or hardship, as well as extreme weather events, family breakdowns, and other unplanned emergencies.

Following the November 2023 opening of the Community Pantry at the Halifax site, the pantry has seen a great deal of usage and has received positive feedback on the impact it is making on families facing financial difficulties. We’re proud to announce the expansion of the Community Pantry to our Shearwater site as of January 24, 2024.

In Shearwater, you can expect the same pantry staples and anonymity that are experienced in Halifax. Enter the Shearwater site from the side of the building through the Language Training Centre doors and follow the floor signs to the pantry. Take what you need, and exit the way you came in. No ID required, no sign-in, no barriers. The focus is accessibility, and expanding our pantry to Shearwater ensures we deliver on that goal.

Walk-ins are welcome at the H&R MFRC Halifax site (6393 Homefire Crescent, Halifax) between 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and our Shearwater site (30 Provider Road) 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Donations

Cash donations will be used to purchase staple items based on community requests. If your Unit is collecting for Dress for a Difference or other fundraising initiatives, please consider donating the proceeds to the H&R MFRC.

We accept specific food and personal items that are new and in the original packaging. Click here for a list of suggested donation items. The Community Pantry will rely on donations for its long-term sustainability. Donating to this service makes a direct impact and difference to military and veteran families.

If you have questions or would like more information, please contact us at our 24/7 info line at 902-427-7788 and ask to speak to someone about the Community Pantry or email info@hrmfrc.ca.