Honouring Veterans of the Persian Gulf War

Halifax Marks the 35th Anniversary of Operation FRICTION

By Lt(N) Christopher Lyons

Thirty-five years after the end of the Persian Gulf War, Canadians gathered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to honour the men and women who had served on Operation FRICTION. The events, held as part of Operation DISTINCTION – 35th Anniversary of the End of the Persian Gulf War, brought Veterans, serving Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, families, and community partners together to recognize a chapter of Canadian military history that still matters today.

For the Veterans who came out to the commemorative events, it was a chance to reconnect, share memories, and see firsthand that their service has not been forgotten. For serving CAF members, it was an opportunity to stand alongside the people who helped shape the modern force. And for the wider Halifax community, it was a moment to reflect on the Canadians who deployed to the Gulf region in 1990 and 1991, many of them from East Coast bases and local naval units.

The commemorations began with a wreath laying ceremony at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 142 in Fairview. It followed a traditional commemorative format, with dignitaries, Veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and members of the public gathering at the cenotaph to mark the 35th anniversary of Operation FRICTION and the end of the Persian Gulf War.

The event featured formal remarks, ceremonial participation, and the laying of wreaths by representatives from the Government of Canada, the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia, local officials, the CAF, the Royal Canadian Legion, and Persian Gulf Veterans. Community members were invited to attend, and the ceremony offered opportunities for photos and engagement with Veterans and dignitaries following the formal proceedings. Each wreath symbolized the shared commitment to honour the service of those who deployed to the Gulf.

The main event of the weekend was Sunday’s Sail Past and Fly Past at HMC Dockyard that took place March 1, 2026. Halifax’s harbour has always had a strong connection to Canadian military history, and the setting was a fitting tribute for those who served at sea, in the air, and on the ground during the Gulf War.

As the crowd gathered on Jetty NJ, the CAF ceremonial guard took their place, and the Stadacona Band prepared to play. The arrival of dignitaries was marked with traditional honours, but the focus remained firmly on the Veterans that watched as Royal Canadian Navy ships made their way past the jetty in salute. The Fly Past added another layer of tribute. Aircraft conducting the salute reminded Veterans of the air operations that played such a major role during the Gulf War.

After the Sail Past and Fly Past at Jetty NJ, the commemoration continued at HMCS Scotian, where Veterans, dignitaries, and guests gathered for the formal ceremony. The program at Scotian included official remarks and musical performances. The ceremony provided Veterans, serving CAF members, and invited guests with an opportunity to reflect on the significance of the Gulf War and Canada’s global contributions.

Serving CAF members stood alongside Gulf War Veterans during the formal program, joining dignitaries and guests in a shared moment of remembrance. The focus remained on honouring those who served and marking the significance of the anniversary, with the ceremony providing a respectful setting for collective reflection on Canada’s contribution during the Gulf War.

Operation DISTINCTION is designed to honour Canadian military history while keeping Veterans at the centre of the story. The Halifax events accomplished exactly that. Every part of the weekend, from the wreath laying to the Sail Past, focused on recognizing the people who answered Canada’s call during the Gulf War and acknowledged the impact they had on the CAF and on Canada’s contribution to global security.

This anniversary wasn’t about retelling the entire history of the conflict. It was about the people who served: their professionalism, their dedication, and their continued presence in our communities. It was about making sure Canadians remember that thousands of CAF members who deployed during the Gulf War, and that their service shaped the modern CAF in important ways.

As the weekend ended, one message came through clearly: Canada remembers its Gulf War Veterans, and the CAF continues to walk beside them. The anniversary provided a meaningful moment for reflection, connection, and pride, one that Veterans and serving members will carry forward long after the ceremonies are done.