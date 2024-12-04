Honouring the past, inspiring the future: National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women



By Kim Roberge

Civilian Co Chair, DWAO

As Canada prepares to observe the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on December 6, 2024, we find ourselves in a poignant moment of reflection and collective commitment to combat a persistent societal illness. The commemoration of the 14 young women who lost their livess during the École Polytechnique massacre is not merely a remembrance of tragedy; it is a powerful reminder of the systemic violence that continues to affect women across the nation. The statistics are sobering: over 80,000 women reported physical or sexual violence in 2022 alone, with Indigenous women facing violence at rates three times higher than their non-Indigenous counterparts. Such data highlights the urgent need for all Canadians to move beyond mere acknowledgment of these issues, using this day to galvanize action against a culture that too often normalizes violence against women.

In uniting for this cause, it becomes essential to recognize that the responsibility to instigate change extends beyond government initiatives and institutional frameworks; it demands the active participation of individuals and communities. Local organizations are increasingly pivotal, hosting events and discussions that focus on education surrounding consent, respect, and the promotion of healthy relationships. Furthermore, workplaces are beginning to implement supportive policies for employees experiencing violence, reflecting a broader understanding of the issue as a workplace concern as well as a societal one. On this day of remembrance, as we light candles in honour of the lives lost, let it be a powerful call to action: a collective pledge to confront and dismantle the societal norms that enable violence, ensuring a future where every woman and girl can live freely, without fear, in a world built on respect, equality, and safety for all.

White ribbons to commemorate the day will be available through the DWAO to all members of the base and will be available at a variety of buildings at CFB Halifax and 12 Wing Shearwater – such as the base Fitness and Sports facilities, MFRCs, CANEX stores, D201, D200, WL7, S90, S120, and other buildings as requested. Please reach out to the DWAO at Halifax.DWAO@forces.gc.ca or watch base messaging for more locations or to request ribbons for your units. The DWAO will be participating in these days by holding MS Teams learning sessions – online events links will be shared, and posters will be displayed to remind us of this work being done for change.