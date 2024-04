His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Max Bernays arrived at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on April 15. Max Bernays is the first Harry DeWolf class Artic Offshore Patrol Vessel to be transferred to Canada’s Pacific Fleet. The ship departed Halifax on March 11 and transited through the Panama Canal to reach its new homeport in Esquimalt, British Columbia. A commissioning ceremony for Max Bernays is set to take place in Vancouver on May 3.