After arriving back in Halifax on October 3 following a six-month Indo-Pacific deployment on Operation Projection, HMCS Montréal held a Change of Command ceremony on board on October 5, welcoming Cdr Travis Bain as the ship’s new Commanding Officer. Cmdre Trevor MacLean, Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, presided over the ceremony, and thanked outgoing CO Cdr Paul Mountford for his work leading Montréal over the past year.