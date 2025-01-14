Holiday rank swap at 12 Wing Shearwater Junior Ranks’ dinner

Participating in an annual holiday tradition, Commanding Officer of 12 Wing Shearwater Colonel David Holmes (left) switches his epaulet with one of the youngest members on base, Aviator (Avr) Mac Taylor (centre), alongside Wing Chief Warrant Officer Kevin Wezenbeek. The rank swap took place ahead of 12 Wing’s Junior Ranks’ Appreciation Dinner on December 5, making Avr Taylor the Wing Commander for the day before he and his junior rank colleagues were served dinner by the Wing’s officers. The gathering also featured a march-in of the members and music from the 12 Wing Pipes and Drums.