In the spirit of the holiday season, here is a throwback to the SaltWire Holiday Parade of Lights on November 19. Local Defence Team members and their families proudly represented our Defence community during the event which saw thousands of local residents and visitors line the streets of downtown Halifax! Many thanks to all involved in our entry including our walking contingent, festive family members, lively mascots (Juno and Sonar), float and bus drivers, decorators and organizers. A special shout-out goes to the Base Logistics Transport, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (TEME) division for constructing this year’s float and for safely and skillfully transporting our Defence families before, during and after the event!