The CH-148 Cyclone deployed with SNMG1 Flagship HMCS Halifax, callsign Kingfisher, conducts a hoist exercise with Norwegian Submarine HNoMS Utvaer, with French Frigate FNS Alsace seen in the background, during exercise DYNAMIC MONGOOSE 21 on July 4. The exercise, hosted by Norway and Iceland, takes place with NATO allies each summer in the High North. This marked the first time a CH-148 Cyclone has completed a hoist with a submarine from a partner nation.