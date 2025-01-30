HMCS Windsor welcomes new Coxswain

By Trident Staff

His Majesty’s Canadian Submarine (HMCS) Windsor marked a Change of Appointment on January 23, with Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Trish Inglis stepping into the role of Coxswain.

Along with the significance of welcoming a new member of the submarine’s command team, Windsor also marked a notable moment for the Canadian Submarine Force, with CPO2 Inglis being the first woman to serve as Coxswain of a Royal Canadian Navy sub.

“Being appointed as submarine Coxswain is an immense responsibility. As the first female submarine Coxswain in the Canadian Armed Forces, it is also a significant milestone; one which I hope inspires future generations to realize their full potential and continue breaking barriers,” CPO2 Inglis said.

She takes over from CPO2 George Smith, who spent two years as the senior non-commissioned member aboard HMCS Windsor. The outgoing Coxswain was described as a caring and thoughtful leader who provided valuable counsel to his sailors and his superiors alike.