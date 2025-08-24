HMCS William Hall sails north as part of CAF’s Arctic show of force

By Trident Staff

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) William Hall is heading north as the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) deploys to the Arctic by land, air and sea to reinforce Canadian sovereignty in the region.

William Hall sailed from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax on August 18 on a two-month Arctic deployment to Operation Nanook that will include a sail through the Northwest Passage.

Operation Nanook is an annual mission meant to provide a visible CAF presence in the Arctic and to display Canada’s ability to respond to emergencies and security threats. It takes place each year across Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Labrador and includes participation from all CAF elements.

William Hall will operate alongside the Canadian Coast Guard as well as ships from allied navies including France, Germany and Denmark. The ship will also visit Rankin Inlet as part of a continued effort to strengthen the CAF’s relationship with Indigenous peoples in the region. In 2024, HMCS William Hall became affiliated with the Kivalliq region of the Inuit Nunangat during a ceremony in Rankin Inlet.

“HMCS William Hall’s mission will be comprised of several phases. The first will be military interoperability, strengthening relations with allied nations and other Government of Canada agencies that operate in the far north. The second will be cooperation with the Canadian Coast Guard and carrying out presence and domain awareness patrols in the region. Lastly, the ship will focus on connecting with our affiliated region,” said Commander Scott Kelemen, Commanding Officer of William Hall.

In an August 18 press release, Rear Admiral (RAdm) Josée Kurtz stressed the importance of Operation Nanook.

“William Hall will enhance our presence in the North, strengthen interoperability with our allies, and foster meaningful engagement with northern Indigenous communities. This mission reflects our responsibility to uphold sovereignty, security, and collaboration in one of the most strategically important regions of our nation.”

While HMCS William Hall is the RCN’s latest Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel to make the northern voyage, it is only one piece of a much broader CAF effort in the region this summer and fall.

In the Western Arctic, HMCS Regina, HMCS Max Bernays, and Motor Vessel (MV) Asterix have sailed from Esquimalt on Operation Latitude, working with U.S. forces in the Alaskan theatre and supported by Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora and CC-150 Polaris aircraft. Their deployment will include participation in the U.S.-led Exercise Northern Edge 25. Other activity includes Northern Arctic patrols by Canadian Rangers alongside members of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, with RCAF support.

The RCN, RCAF, Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Army, and Canadian Forces Special Operations Command have all committed assets and personnel to participate in Arctic operations and exercises this fall and summer

Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan, emphasized in an August 10 press release that maintaining a continual presence in the Arctic is essential for deterring potential threats and upholding Canadian sovereignty. By improving domain awareness in the North, the CAF ensures it remains prepared to defend both Canada and the broader North American continent, she said.

HMCS William Hall is expected to return to Halifax in late October.