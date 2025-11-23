HMCS Ville de Québec raises money for charity while at sea

By Capt Christine MacNeil

During its recent deployment on Operation HORIZON, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ville de Québec demonstrated that generosity travels far beyond home waters. The ship’s company raised more than $7000 for two National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) organizations: the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada and The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada.

Throughout the final months of the deployment, sailors organized a series of creative fundraising events. Each initiative was led by a member of the crew, who also chose which charity their efforts would support, making every dollar raised a personal contribution to causes close to their hearts.

The fundraising kicked off with A Special Haircut, organized by Master Corporal (MCpl) Nick Soucy, a Meteorological Technician aboard Ville de Québec. Having grown out his hair for months, MCpl Soucy invited the crew to bid on what style he would end up with. A $300 bid secured a mullet, $750 a fauxhawk, and so on. In the end, donations poured in, raising an impressive $2,500 for the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Sporting a new buzz cut, MCpl Soucy said, “My grandmother has dementia, so this is impactful for me personally. It hits home, and I want to support it for others who may be experiencing this in their families.”

Next came Escape the Ship, a raffle organized by Petty Officer 1st Class (PO1) Francis Légaré in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The prize? A rare chance for a few lucky sailors — and their chosen “plus ones” — to enjoy extra time ashore in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, while the rest of the crew carried out the busy work of coming alongside. The idea was an instant hit, raising more than $3,700. “It’s always fun to see the excitement spread across the ship,” said PO1 Légaré. “HMCS Ville de Québec has been supporting Make-A-Wish for quite some time, and I’m proud to be part of that effort.”

Finally, the ship wrapped up the campaign with a Ball Cap Silent Auction. The Commanding Officer donated eight new ball caps collected from ships and agencies VDQ had worked with during deployment. Bidding sheets were posted in the flats, and competition was fierce — especially in the final minutes before closing. In the end, everyone walked away happy, and the event raised another $834 for Make-A-Wish.

Even after the events concluded, donations continued to come in, bringing the final total to over $7,700. “I am proud of our sailors who dedicate their time and effort to organizing fundraisers, and those whose generosity fuels these causes,” said Commander Peter MacNeil, Commanding Officer of Ville de Québec. “Together, they embody the spirit of altruism and create meaningful impact.”