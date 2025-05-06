HMCS Ville de Québec joins UK-led Carrier Strike Group at sea

By Trident Staff

Now operating alongside the United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG), His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ville de Québec is taking part in a high-profile, multinational deployment spanning Europe and the Indo-Pacific. This marks the first major chapter in the Halifax-based frigate’s current Operation Horizon deployment, which began in early April.

The UK CSG, which departed Portsmouth and Plymouth on April 28, is centred on the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and includes warships, submarines, and aircraft from multiple allied nations. Over the coming months, the task group will conduct exercises and operations with air, sea, and land forces from more than a dozen countries. These activities will take place across the Mediterranean, Middle East, South-east Asia, Japan and Australia.

HMCS Ville de Québec will be integrated into several phases of the CSG’s deployment, known as Operation Highmast. The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) says this collaboration highlights Canada’s commitment to global maritime security and strengthens cooperation with like-minded partners in support of a stable, rules-based international order.

Ville de Québec’s overall participation in Operation Horizon is part of the RCN contribution to Canada’s long-term strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific. Through training, exercises, demonstrations, and port visits, recent RCN deployments have seen personnel building and reinforcing relationships with regional partners while contributing to peace, stability, and deterrence. As the security environment grows more complex, the presence of Canadian Armed Forces in the region is meant to highlight Canada’s role as a reliable and engaged global partner.

As Ville de Québec continues its forward-presence mission, its role with the Carrier Strike Group serves as a visible reminder of Canada’s dedication to shared security and international cooperation.