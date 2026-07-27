HMCS Ville de Québec departs, joins SNMG1

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ville de Québec sailed from Halifax on July 15 for a five-month deployment alongside NATO Allied naval forces in the North Atlantic, the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. The ship has joined NATO’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) and will be serving as the flagship of the task group throughout its deployment. The mission falls under Operation REASSURANCE, Canada’s ongoing contribution to NATO’s deterrence and collective defence efforts in European waters.

As part of SNMG1, HMCS Ville de Québec will also support the maritime component of the NATO Allied Reaction Force, enabling readiness to respond rapidly to emerging security challenges.

“His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Ville de Québec’s deployment is a demonstration of Canada’s continuing leadership and commitment to collective defence alongside NATO Allies. At a time of evolving global security challenges, the Royal Canadian Navy remains ready to contribute meaningfully to stability and security at sea as part of Operation REASSURANCE,” says Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander, Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic.