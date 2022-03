Deputy Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, Captain (N) Sheldon Gillis (right) in the mess aboard HMCS Sackville, presents a Burden of Command plaque to HMCS Ville de Québec’s incoming commanding officer, Cdr Russel Hodgson, on the occasion of the vessel’s Change of Command ceremony on February 16. Cdr Hodgson takes over the role from outgoing CO LCdr Andrew Tunstall.