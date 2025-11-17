HMCS Ville de Québec celebrated after unique deployment

By Trident Staff

HIs Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ville de Québec made an anxiously awaited return to Halifax on November 10, with the ship and crew welcomed home following a far-reaching mission.

The deployment was conducted primarily under Operation HORIZON, the mission aimed at supporting the defence elements of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and strengthening cooperation with allies across the region. It spanned seven months and saw the ship’s company complete a diverse program that spread across different regions and included work with multiple allies. HMCS Ville de Québec travelled across the North Atlantic to the Mediterranean, through the Red Sea, into the Indo-Pacific, and back to North America.

Notably, Ville de Québec became the first Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) ship to fully integrate into a United Kingdom-led Carrier Strike Group, sailing as part of the UK’s Operation HIGHMAST, said the ship’s Commanding Officer, Commander (Cdr) Peter MacNeil.

“During our time with Carrier Strike Group 25 and throughout the whole deployment, the crew demonstrated outstanding professionalism and adaptability. Their efforts not only strengthened Canada’s diplomatic ties across the Indo-Pacific region but also reinforced our reputation as a trusted international security partner. I am incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment shown by the ship’s company.”

In addition to the Op HORIZON component of the deployment, Ville de Québec provided support to NATO partners as part of Op REASSURANCE earlier this spring, and also contributed to Op AMARNA, Canada’s newly-named mission focused on peace and security in the Middle East, during its transit of the Suez Canal, Red Sea, and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. Named exercises over the seven months included NATO Exercise MED STRIKE off Italy and Exercises ALON and TALISMAN SABRE near Australia and Philippines.

RCN leadership says missions like these have led to deepening ties with allies, partners, and international organizations in the Indo-Pacific, along with contributing to the Canadian Armed Forces’ persistent presence in the region.