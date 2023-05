Members of HMCS Toronto recently celebrated the career of their outgoing Operations Chief, CPO2 Mark MacLean, during an honours and awards ceremony at the ship’s shore office. Originally from Sydney, Nova Scotia, CPO2 MacLean steps away after serving 26 years with the Royal Canadian Navy.

Toronto’s command team also took the opportunity to award a number of their sailors with promotions, Canadian Forces Decorations, and other awards earned during deployments.