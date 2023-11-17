HMCS Summerside and Shawinigan home after four-month Op Reassurance deploy

There were plenty of happy reunions on the jetty on November 5 as his Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Summerside and Shawinigan arrived in Halifax after a four-month mine hunting and disposal mission with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1. Deployed as part of Operation Reassurance, the ships mainly operated in the Baltic Sea, and participated in a number of international exercises alongside NATO members and other allies. The Royal Canadian Navy contribution to Op Reassurance, which focuses on deterrence and stability in Central and Eastern Europe, is set to continue with HMCS Charlottetown in 2024.