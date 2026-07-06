HMCS St. John’s participates in US FLEETEX 250

By Trident Staff

After a week sailing on the American East Coast, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) St. John’s has concluded its participation in FLEETEX 250.

The ship represented Canada, under the command of Commander (Cdr) Kyle Aubrey, throughout the two-week event. The Halifax-class frigate engaged in activities ranging from communications drills to simulated warfare and gunnery tactics. St. John’s operated alongside a range of platforms including aircraft carriers, amphibious ships, destroyers, replenishment vessels, and submarines.

“The crew demonstrated exceptional proficiency and teamwork throughout a demanding training exercise,” says Cdr Aubrey. “These types of high-end exercises provide valuable training for our sailors, while increasing our ship’s readiness and our ability to integrate effectively with partner navies for future missions.”

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) says this type of high-intensity, multinational exercise gives ships a chance to work alongside a wide range of allied and partner navies, a practice that supports their shared goal of keeping the Atlantic secure and stable.

“Exercises like this strengthen our interoperability and ensure the RCN remains ready to contribute to collective defence and maritime security,” added Commodore Jacob French, Commander of Canadian Fleet Atlantic, in a news release issued following the exercise.

Tied to ongoing events marking the 250th birthday of the United States, the American exercise was organized by US 2nd Fleet and allies. FLEETEX began at the Cherry Point and Virginia Capes operating areas and concluded with a harbour phase in Norfolk, Virginia. Often considered the ‘beating heart’ of the US navy, Virginia’s Norfolk Naval Base is the largest in the country.

FLEETEX 250 brought together 20 countries, with contributions from Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, Denmark, France, Germany, Ghana, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Peru, the Republic of Korea, Senegal, Spain, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.