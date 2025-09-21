HMCS St. John’s in the Mediterranean

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) St. John’s left Halifax in July as the latest Royal Canadian Navy ship to join Operation Reassurance in the Mediterranean Sea. HMCS St. John’s is sailing with Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, currently under the command of the Italian Navy, represented by SNMG2 flagship ITS Carlo Bergamini.

Top: Sailors line handling on the upper deck while leaving Souda Bay, Greece on August 22.

Bottom: The CH-148 Cyclone helicopter attached to HMCS St. John’s for the deployment, known as Blackhorse, conducting hoist training while on route to the Mediterranean on July 26.