HMCS St. John’s Recognized for efficiency, leadership, and morale

By Trident Staff

– With files from Lt(N) Cantin, HMCS St. John’s

Over the past year, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) St. John’s has been recognized for its exceptional readiness, dedication, and commitment to excellence, culminating in the ship recently being awarded the 2024 Admiral’s Cup.

Presented annually, the award recognizes the Maritime Forces Atlantic unit with more than 100 personnel that best exemplifies efficiency, morale, and leadership in support of both Formation Halifax and Canadian Fleet Atlantic (CANFLTLANT) operations. This is St. John’s fourth Admiral’s Cup win, adding to victories in 2004, 2012, and 2019.

The ship’s company says HMCS St. John’s success in 2024 was driven by key milestones in preparation, community engagement, and operational excellence.

The first eight months of the year focused on preparing St. John’s for deployment and operations, as well as outreach and collaboration. The crew completed critical system upgrades, inspections, and repairs, ensuring the ship’s readiness. They also remained actively involved in training and outreach, supporting Canada Border Services Agency training initiatives, welcoming training programs such as In-Port Training and multi-unit synthetic training, and hosting cadet visits, defense research projects, and industry tours to showcase the work of the Royal Canadian Navy. Additionally, crew members supported Feed Nova Scotia by assisting with volunteer tasks at the organization’s warehouse.

The final months of the year were dedicated to excellence at sea as St. John’s put its training to the test. The ship successfully sailed for Basic Single Ship Readiness Training (BSSRT), while completing training packages and providing valuable mentorship to members of the Naval Experience Program. A Remembrance Day Sail allowed crew members to bring friends and family aboard while also supporting Remembrance Day ceremonies at Point Pleasant Park. St. John’s also continued to demonstrate operational capability through multiple sea trials and Surface Fire Exercises, solidifying its reputation as an In-Port Training leader in the Fleet.

St. John’s was awarded the Fleet Cup from Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax in recognition of the crew’s involvement in base sports and their commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle. The team also combined athletic excellence with community service, raising a record-breaking $151,789 in 2024 for Make-A-Wish Newfoundland through the annual “Run-the-Rock” initiative.

Sailors from HMCS St. John’s were also recognized individually through 2024, including Sailor 1st Class Night, named Sailor of the First Quarter by CANFLTLANT, and Master Sailor Olizarevitch, who was nominated as Formation Master Sailor.

The ship’s achievements in 2024 are a testament to the dedication of the crew. At every level, St. John’s fostered a participative leadership approach, ensuring that each sailor felt valued as part of a cohesive team. This inclusive environment encouraged collaboration, initiative, and mutual support, contributing to the success of a common mission. Receiving the Admiral’s Cup is a well-earned recognition of the ship’s exceptional performance. It stands as a proud achievement for all aboard and an inspiration for continued excellence in the year ahead.