HMCS Shawinigan’s final CO relinquishes command

Lieutenant-Commander (LCdr) Andrew Foran, outgoing Commanding Officer of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Shawinigan, speaks during a Relinquishment of Command ceremony held on July 30. The Royal Canadian Navy is preparing to pay off eight of its Kingston-class vessels during formal ceremonies this fall. East coast ships to be paid off will include Shawinigan, Summerside, Goose Bay, Glace Bay and Kingston.

HMCS Shawinigan (right) most recently deployed to Operation Reassurance through the summer and fall of 2024, operating with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) in the Baltic Sea.

HMCS Shawinigan first appeared on the cover of Trident for the June 5, 1997 issue, just days before the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Shawinigan’s very first Commanding Officer, LCdr André Boisjoli, was joined at the commissioning by then Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, who was born and raised in Shawinigan, QC.