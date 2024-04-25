HMCS Queen Charlotte sailor awarded Rhodes Scholarship for Canada

By A/Slt Scott Ferris,

HMCS Queen Charlotte

Anyone who has served in the Royal Canadian Navy, in the Regular or Reserve Force, will tell you that devotion to duty must be a strong character trait if you are to succeed. Those who serve with His Majesty’s Canadian Ships and Naval Units must also embody truth, courage, unselfishness, and a willingness to serve and protect.

It turns out, these same qualities are sought in the selection process for those applying for a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford University in the United Kingdom. It also turns out that Sailor Third Class (S3) Luke McCarvill, a member of the ship’s company at HMCS Queen Charlotte, has those characteristics, and everything else the Oxford selection committee was looking for in choosing its latest group of scholarship winners. As a result, S3 Luke McCarvill will set sail on this new educational voyage in October 2024.

S3 McCarvill enrolled in the Naval Reserve in September of 2021 at HMCS Queen Charlotte as a Marine Technician. Joining the Naval Reserve has become a point of pride for S3 McCarvill as he can leverage his university education with his naval training and experiences. “I joined the Naval Reserve to do something challenging, and to be part of something much bigger than myself,” says McCarvill. “Honestly, I felt I lived a fairly privileged life, and that I could do something that pushed me in new ways that would ultimately give back to my community,” he adds.

The Rhodes Scholarship is a fully funded, full time, postgraduate award presented to individuals who complete a rigorous application and screening process. Recipients come from around the world to pursue their studies at the University of Oxford. A key result of this international integration is that Rhodes Scholars forge bonds of mutual understanding and fellowship for the betterment of mankind.

S3 McCarvill has earned the two-year Rhodes Scholarship; in his first year he’ll work towards a Master of Science in Energy Systems, and in the second year he hopes to earn a Master of Science in Environmental Change Management. When asked about what he is most looking forward to from the experience, McCarvill mentions meeting people from around the world who are bringing their passion for education, their knowledge and experience in a wide range of fields.

“Rhodes Scholars are interdisciplinary, so I’m really excited to get insights into other fields of study and to build connections I’m sure will last a lifetime, similar to my Reserves connections,” says McCarvill. “The experience of living in Oxford will also be life-changing and being able to study at a 900-year-old campus is something that I still can’t believe I’m getting the chance to do.”

As can be expected, S3 McCarvill is excited about this opportunity and is already considering how this new education might translate into him possibly becoming an Engineering Officer in the Regular Force with the Navy. Best of luck in your studies S3 McCarvill, this is a wonderful reflection of your commitment to service. Congratulations on this incredible achievement.