HMCS Oriole back in Halifax following Great Lakes Deployment

The Royal Canadian Navy’s tall ship and oldest commissioned vessel, HMCS Oriole, sailed back into Halifax harbour on October 3 after three months at sea as part of the 2023 Great Lakes Deployment. The trip saw Oriole and her crew welcome more than 10,000 visitors to the ship over 14 different port visits along the Saint Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes. The very next day, the ship officially welcomed its new Commanding Officer, LCdr Gregg Morris, who had already joined the crew for the final leg of the deployment. The outgoing CO, LCdr Robert Pelton, commanded Oriole for more than three years.