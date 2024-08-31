HMCS Montréal works alongside US counterparts

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Montréal is seen conducting a replenishment at sea alongside USNS Rappahannock in the Indo-Pacific, as the ship continues its Operation Horizon deployment. Montréal also recently sailed with American partners from the destroyer USS Ralph Johnson – the two ships conducted bilateral operations in the East China Sea, displaying cooperation between countries while enhancing maritime security. HMCS Montréal left Halifax in April for the six-month Indo-Pacific mission.