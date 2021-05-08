News, Sports

HMCS Montreal victorious as MEGA Hockey returns

HMCS Montreal were champions at the 2021 MEGA Hockey tournament, organized by PSP Halifax and hosted at the Shearwater Arena from April 12-16.
RYAN MELANSON, TRIDENT STAFF

HMCS Montreal victorious as MEGA Hockey returns

By Ryan Melanson,
Trident Staff

The team from HMCS Montreal took on Shearwater’s 423 Squadron in the final game on April 16.
RYAN MELANSON, TRIDENT STAFF

Base sports made a long-awaited return to the Shearwater Arena the week of April 12-16, with nine teams from across Formation Halifax taking part in a MEGA Hockey tournament.

HMCS Montreal was dominant through the week and kept that momentum through to the finals, where they took down the 12 Wing team from 423 Squadron by a score of 4-0.

PSP Halifax fitness and sports coordinator Isaac Habib noted his team was thrilled to be hosting a tournament again, even if newly reintroduced COVID-19 restrictions mean the resumption of base sports was short lived.

“It was great seeing everyone, and I’m glad we could get some sports in while we could, with a good nine-team tournament.” he said.

“It was like we never had a pandemic – we picked up right where we left off, with the guys chirping each other and playing hard.”

The team from Montreal claimed victories over FMF Cape Scott (3-1), the Shearwater Flyers (8-0), HMCS Margaret Brooke (8-0) and a combined CANFLTLANT team (5-1) through the round robin, before moving on to defeat Cape Scott again in the semis (3-1) before downing 423 Squadron to earn the tournament title.