HMCS Montreal victorious as MEGA Hockey returns



By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

Base sports made a long-awaited return to the Shearwater Arena the week of April 12-16, with nine teams from across Formation Halifax taking part in a MEGA Hockey tournament.

HMCS Montreal was dominant through the week and kept that momentum through to the finals, where they took down the 12 Wing team from 423 Squadron by a score of 4-0.

PSP Halifax fitness and sports coordinator Isaac Habib noted his team was thrilled to be hosting a tournament again, even if newly reintroduced COVID-19 restrictions mean the resumption of base sports was short lived.

“It was great seeing everyone, and I’m glad we could get some sports in while we could, with a good nine-team tournament.” he said.

“It was like we never had a pandemic – we picked up right where we left off, with the guys chirping each other and playing hard.”

The team from Montreal claimed victories over FMF Cape Scott (3-1), the Shearwater Flyers (8-0), HMCS Margaret Brooke (8-0) and a combined CANFLTLANT team (5-1) through the round robin, before moving on to defeat Cape Scott again in the semis (3-1) before downing 423 Squadron to earn the tournament title.