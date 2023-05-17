HMCS Montréal, MV Asterix assist in Sudan region

As part of Operation Savanne, the Canadian Government’s response to a worsening security crisis in Sudan, HMCS Montréal and MV Asterix were recently re-tasked from their ongoing Operation Projection deployment to assist in the region in support of Global Affairs Canada. The ships operated in the Red Sea, adding an extra layer of security and offering supplies to allies working to evacuate their citizens and residents from the country.



Along with the Royal Canadian Navy presence offshore, roughly 200 CAF members were on the ground in the region, and two RCAF CC-130J Hercules aircraft assisted in evacuating 536 individuals from April 27-29, including 176 Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Canada’s role will now be focused on consular support, and Montréal and Asterix are once again en route to the Indo Pacific to support Operation Projection.