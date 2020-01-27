HMCS Montreal hits the ice

Junior ranks claim HMCS Montreal hockey trophy

By Trident Staff

It’s no secret that hockey is a big deal for sailors aboard HMCS Montreal, who often feel a special connection to the ship’s namesake city and it’s famed NHL team. It’s only fitting then, that the ship’s list of year-end and holiday traditions typically includes a chance to hit the ice and face off against each other.

The latest end of year hockey match for the ship took place on December 13, with Montreal’s Officers, Chiefs and Petty Officers lacing up their skates to take on the opposing squad made up of junior-ranked sailors. After playing their 2018 match as a ball hockey contest on the floor of the Fleet gym, the teams were happy to be back on the ice at the Halifax Forum.

The hard-fought game ended with a 4-1 victory for the Master Seaman and Below, who’ll now hold the HMCS Montreal Hockey Cup in their mess through the year. The fun continued later that day for Montreal’s junior sailors, with the senior ranked members of the ship serving their junior shipmates at the Hands Christmas Dinner.