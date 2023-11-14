HMCS Moncton departs for six-week Op Caribbe deployment

By Trident Staff

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Moncton has embarked on a six-week deployment on Operation Caribbe, setting sail from Halifax on October 24. Op Caribbe is Canada’s contribution to the American-led Enhanced Counternarcotics Operations under Joint Interagency Task Force South, which is responsible for coordinating interagency and international efforts to detect and monitor illicit drug trafficking, ultimately facilitating interdiction.

The CAF says it actively participates in Operation Caribbe to support multinational efforts in combating illicit trafficking. This involves utilizing naval and air capabilities to detect and monitor suspicious drug smuggling activities in the Caribbean waters and off the Pacific coast of Central America.

Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic & Joint Task Force Atlantic, expressed the significance of the short deployment in a press release.

“Today’s departure not only represents the dedication of the Atlantic Fleet to regional stability, but also highlights the close collaboration we enjoy with our American partners. HMCS Moncton is in all respects ready to build on the success of previous deployments in the Caribbean,” she said.

Since 2006, the Canadian Armed Forces has been engaged in Operation Caribbe through the deployment of Royal Canadian Navy ships and Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft. Over the past fifteen years, the CAF’s efforts have contributed to the disruption or seizure of more than 123 metric tonnes of cocaine. In the year 2021 alone, HMC Ships Harry DeWolf, Saskatoon, Yellowknife, and Edmonton, working closely with the United States Coast Guard and embedded Law Enforcement Detachments, successfully seized a total of 4.59 tonnes of illicit drugs.