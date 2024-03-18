HMCS Max Bernays heads west to join MARPAC

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Max Bernays, Canada’s third Harry-DeWolf Class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel, left Halifax on March 11 for its new homeport at Esquimalt, BC with Canadian Fleet Pacific. “It’s exciting to be able to pave the way for the Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel class on the west coast. There’s a strong sense of pride and accomplishment in being the first of this class to be stationed out of CFB Esquimalt,” said the ship’s Commanding Officer, Cdr Collin Forsberg.